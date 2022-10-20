Joni Mitchell heading back onstage after Newport surprise
Joni Mitchell had so much fun at her surprise performance at the Newport Folk Festival this summer that she's coming back to the stage
Joni Mitchell's return to the stage in August was a surprise, but fans can plan for the next one.
The 78-year-old music legend will perform June 10 at the Gorge Amphitheatre, a venue in Washington state east of Seattle, her friend, singer Brandi Carlile, announced on “The Daily Show” late Wednesday.
“I can't believe it's happening, but it's happening,” Carlile said. “And she is going to crush it.”
Carlile brought Mitchell onstage with her at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island during the summer. The 78-year-old singer has battled back from suffering an aneurysm in 2015 and hadn't performed a full show in public in two decades.
At Newport, they replicated a periodic jam session with musical friends that takes place in Mitchell's California home. She sang and played guitar on favorites like “A Case of You,” “Both Sides Now” and “The Circle Game” as well as some standards.
Going onstage with musicians like Carlile, Wynonna Judd and Marcus Mumford, the band wasn't quite sure how much Mitchell would want to sing.
“She completely took over the show and became the performer that we all know that she is,” Carlile said. “We didn't go to sleep that night. We stayed up until the sun came up. Joni, flat out, loves to perform and she's awesome at it.”
Mitchell left the experience wanting to be back onstage again, Carlile said.
The Gorge appealed to Mitchell because of its beauty and proximity to Canada, where she grew up. It's also home turf for Carlile, who lives in Washington state.
Carlile will perform there on June 9 and open for Mitchell the next night, she said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.