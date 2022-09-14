At least 10 still trapped in Jordan building collapse
Jordanian teams rescued one person alive and are working to save others from the rubble of a collapsed building in the capital of Amman
Jordanian teams on Wednesday rescued one person alive and worked to save others from the rubble of a collapsed building in the capital Amman, officials said. State media said at least five people have been killed and at least 10 others remain missing.
Amer Sartawi, a security spokesman, said so far eight people were counted as injured.
The four-story residential building collapsed on Tuesday for reasons that remain unclear. The country's prime minister has ordered an investigation.
The building was located in Jabal al-Weibdeh, an older district of the Jordanian capital that is popular among wealthier residents and expatriates but also includes some poorer areas.
Jordan is a close Western ally that has long been seen as a bastion of stability in the volatile Middle East.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.