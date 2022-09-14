Jump to content
At least 10 still trapped in Jordan building collapse

Jordanian teams rescued one person alive and are working to save others from the rubble of a collapsed building in the capital of Amman

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 14 September 2022 13:56
Jordan Building Collapse
Jordan Building Collapse
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Jordanian teams on Wednesday rescued one person alive and worked to save others from the rubble of a collapsed building in the capital Amman, officials said. State media said at least five people have been killed and at least 10 others remain missing.

Amer Sartawi, a security spokesman, said so far eight people were counted as injured.

The four-story residential building collapsed on Tuesday for reasons that remain unclear. The country's prime minister has ordered an investigation.

The building was located in Jabal al-Weibdeh, an older district of the Jordanian capital that is popular among wealthier residents and expatriates but also includes some poorer areas.

Jordan is a close Western ally that has long been seen as a bastion of stability in the volatile Middle East.

