Jose Mourinho banned for four matches and fined after Turkish referees comment

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has been given a four-match ban and fined by the Turkish Football Federation following his comments about Turkish referees after a match at Galatasaray on Monday

Via AP news wire
Friday 28 February 2025 02:23 GMT
Belgium Soccer Europa League
Belgium Soccer Europa League (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho was given a four-match ban and fined by the Turkish Football Federation following his comments about Turkish referees after a match at Galatasaray.

The Turkish federation on Thursday fined the 62-year-old Portuguese coach 1.6 million Turkish lira ($44,000) after he criticized the match officials in a media conference following a 0-0 Super Lig draw on Monday.

Mourinho served one of his suspended four games on Thursday when he was absent from the bench for Fenerbahce's 4-1 Turkish Cup win at Gaziantep.

Britain's Sky Sports News said Fenerbahce had appealed the four-game ban. It means that if Fenerbahce’s appeal is unsuccessful, he will miss their next three domestic games.

