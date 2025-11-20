Donations to APFJ allow expansion of program providing resources to local and state newsrooms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donations of more than $30 million will allow the AP Fund for Journalism to significantly expand its program that provides material and resources from The Associated Press to state and local nonprofit newsrooms, the organization announced Thursday.

Started last year, the program supports nearly 50 news organizations, including Outlier Media in Michigan, Mountain State Spotlight in West Virginia and Daily Digger in Vermonth. It has focused on areas where local news is in short supply due to the industry's financial troubles over the last two decades.

“It helps rebuild some of what has been lost over time,” said Rachel White, the fund's CEO.

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation has committed $25 million to the fund. Other contributors include Lilly Endowment Inc. and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

With the additional money, the fund hopes to support a total of 100 state and local newsrooms by the end of 2026, and 300 by 2028.

Through the fund, the local news sites gets AP stories, photos and data, raw material for their news product that they otherwise would not be able to afford and allowing staff members to concentrate on original stories. The fund also offers advice on bringing local angles to broader stories and tips on upcoming AP coverage.

The first year of operation saw participating newsrooms grow their audiences and making them more engaged, she said.