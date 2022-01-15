Jamaica arrests ex-Haiti senator sought in leader's slaying
Haiti's National Police said Saturday that a former senator sought in the killing of President Jovenel Moïse has been arrested in Jamaica
Police spokesman Gary Desrosiers told The Associated Press that John Joel Joseph was in custody. No further information was immediately available.
Meanwhile, Jamaica Police Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay told the AP that other people were arrested along with Joseph and that authorities were trying to determine whether they are family members. She said they were arrested before dawn on Saturday and declined to share other details.
"For more than one reason, we’re not sharing more information," she said.
Joseph is a Haitian politician and opponent of the Tet Kale party that Moïse belonged to.
He is the second suspect to be arrested in Jamaica. In late October, Jamaican authorities arrested former Colombian soldier Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios. He was recently extradited by the U.S. and awaiting another court hearing.
