Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Joy Harjo picture book 'Remember' to come out next year

Joy Harjo, who recently completed a three-year run as the country’s poet laureate, will have a picture book out next spring

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 13 July 2022 14:00
Books-Joy Harjo
Books-Joy Harjo

Joy Harjo, who recently completed a three-year run as the country's poet laureate, will have a picture book out next spring.

Random House Children’s Books announced Wednesday that Harjo's “Remember,” adapted from her celebrated poem of the same name, is scheduled for March 21, 2023. The book will feature illustrations by the award-winning Michaela Goade.

“In simple and direct language, Harjo, a member of the Mvskoke Nation, urges readers to pay close attention to who they are, the world they were born into, and how all inhabitants on earth are connected," the publisher's announcement reads in part.

The poem “Remember,” published nearly 40 years ago, is a tribute to the cosmos and our place in it. Admirers of “Remember” extend beyond the poetry community: NASA announced last year that some lines were included in a plaque/time capsule on a spacecraft headed for the Trojan asteroids orbiting Jupiter.

“‘Remember’ is one of my earliest poems. It came together as I was first becoming a poet, and needed to remind myself about what mattered,” Harjo said in a statement. “Every one of us needs spiritual food for how to negotiate this life of struggles and beauty. The poem has a life of its own. This poem has accompanied me much of my life. It is on a spacecraft heading to Jupiter, it is a song, dances have been made of it, and it has been translated into my Mvskoke language."

Recommended

Harjo, 71, was the first Native American to serve as poet laureate. Earlier this week, the Library of Congress announced she would be succeeded by Ada Limón. Goade's illustrations for Carole Lindstrom's “We Are Water Protectors” brought her a Caldecott Medal in 2021, the first time a Native had received the prestigious children's prize.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in