Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Academy Museum to honor Julia Roberts at 2nd annual gala

Julia Roberts will be honored by the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures at its second annual gala in October

Via AP news wire
Friday 15 July 2022 17:47
People JuliaOscars-Julia Roberts
People JuliaOscars-Julia Roberts
(2022 Invision)

Julia Roberts is being honored by the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures at its second annual gala in October, the organization said Friday. The Oscar-winner will be presented with the Icon Award in recognition of the significant global cultural impact of her career.

“Over the course of her expansive and renowned career, Julia has embodied iconic characters and memorable roles,” said Jacqueline Stewart, the newly instated Director and President of the Academy Museum, in a statement. “We are thrilled to be honoring her continued excellence in the industry and contribution to the arts.”

Roberts won an Oscar in 2000 for her leading role in “Erin Brockovich."

Director Steve McQueen, actor Tilda Swinton and “Parasite” producer Miky Lee are also receiving awards at the gala on Oct. 15 in Los Angeles.

The gala serves as a fundraiser for the museum’s programming and educational initiatives. Last year’s inaugural event raised over $11 million. The museum also unveiled a starry Gala Host Committee which includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert Duvall, Regina Hall, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ariana DeBose and many more.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in