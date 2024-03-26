Jump to content

UK court orders delay to extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to US on espionage charges

A British court says Julian Assange can’t immediately be extradited to the U.S. on espionage charges, in a partial victory for the WikiLeaks founder

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 26 March 2024 10:43
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A British court says Julian Assange can’t immediately be extradited to the United States on espionage charges, in a partial victory for the WikiLeaks founder.

Two High Court judges said they would grant Assange a new appeal unless U.S. authorities give further assurances about what will happen to him. The ruling means the legal saga, which has dragged on for more than a decade, will continue.

The case has been adjourned until May 20.

