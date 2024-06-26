For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as representatives of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange hold a press conference on Wednesday (26 June) upon his return to Australia following a plea deal with the US government.

Mr Assange’s flight arrived in Australia earlier today following his release from a UK prison as part of a plea deal with the US authorities.

More than 56,000 users were tracking the flight on online tracker FlightRadar24 as it landed in the capital Canberra at 7.37pm local time (10.37am UK).

WikiLeaks posted on X: “Touchdown!

“After enduring nearly 14 years of arbitrary detention in the UK, 5 years in maximum security prison, for his groundbreaking publishing work with @wikileaks, Julian Assange has arrived home on Australian soil.

“Free at last. #FreedomFlight”

Supporters of Mr Assange, displaying #FreeAssange and Bring Him Home banners, gathered outside the East Hotel in Canberra ahead of a WikiLeaks press conference.

Others beeped car horns as they drove by.