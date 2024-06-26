Watch live: Julian Assange representatives speak to press as WikiLeaks founder returns to Australia
Watch live as representatives of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange hold a press conference on Wednesday (26 June) upon his return to Australia following a plea deal with the US government.
Mr Assange’s flight arrived in Australia earlier today following his release from a UK prison as part of a plea deal with the US authorities.
More than 56,000 users were tracking the flight on online tracker FlightRadar24 as it landed in the capital Canberra at 7.37pm local time (10.37am UK).
WikiLeaks posted on X: “Touchdown!
“After enduring nearly 14 years of arbitrary detention in the UK, 5 years in maximum security prison, for his groundbreaking publishing work with @wikileaks, Julian Assange has arrived home on Australian soil.
“Free at last. #FreedomFlight”
Supporters of Mr Assange, displaying #FreeAssange and Bring Him Home banners, gathered outside the East Hotel in Canberra ahead of a WikiLeaks press conference.
Others beeped car horns as they drove by.
