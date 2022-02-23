S. Carolina considers replacing Confederate Memorial Day

A bill giving state employees in South Carolina a floating holiday to replace Confederate Memorial Day is heading to the Senate floor

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 23 February 2022 16:19
Juneteenth Holiday-South Carolina
Juneteenth Holiday-South Carolina
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A bill giving state employees a floating holiday to replace Confederate Memorial Day is heading to the South Carolina Senate floor.

The bill started as a proposal to add the Juneteenth celebration on June 19 as a new state holiday. But instead of adding a 14th holiday, the members of the Senate Family and Veterans Services Committee voted Wednesday to create a holiday state employees could take any time they want.

To not spend any additional money, the bill would remove Confederate Memorial Day on May 10 from the holiday list. If employees want that day off, or Juneteenth, they would have to use the floating holiday.

“This kind of spreads out the holidays so everybody wouldn't be missing from the DMV on the same day,” said committee chairwoman Katrina Shealy, a Republican from Lexington.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers told enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, they were free. It was two months after the Confederacy surrendered and more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Recommended

The federal government made it an official holiday last year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in