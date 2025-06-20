Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos of Juneteenth celebrations commemorating end to slavery

The Associated Press
Friday 20 June 2025 03:10 BST

Juneteenth celebrations took place across the U.S., commemorating the day in 1865 when enslaved Black people in Texas learned of their freedom. While long honored by Black Americans, the holiday has gained broader recognition since becoming a federal holiday in 2021 under President Joe Biden, who attended an event in Galveston, Texas, where Juneteenth began.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

