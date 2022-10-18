Jump to content

French firm charged in US with Islamic State group payments

French cement company Lafarge has pleaded guilty to paying $17 million to the Islamic State group so that a plant in Syria could remain open, in a case the Justice Department describes as the first of its kind

Eric Tucker,Bobby Caina Calvan
Tuesday 18 October 2022 16:13

French firm charged in US with Islamic State group payments

French cement company Lafarge pleaded guilty Tuesday to paying $17 million to the Islamic State group so that a plant in Syria could remain open, a case that the Justice Department described as the first of its kind.

The charges were announced in federal court in New York City.

The allegations involve conduct that was earlier investigated by authorities in France.

___

Tucker reported from Washington.

