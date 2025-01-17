Florida hotel discriminated against Arab American group after Hamas attack, Justice Department says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The owner of a hotel in Orlando, Florida's tourist district has reached an agreement with the U.S. Justice Department after the agency sued alleging discrimination when the resort canceled a planned conference for an Arab American group in the weeks after the attack which triggered the war in Gaza.

The Justice Department's complaint filed Thursday alleged that the owner of DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Orlando at SeaWorld had discriminated on the basis of national origin when it canceled hosting an annual summit held by the Arab America Foundation in November 2023, almost a month after the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

There had been no threats or specific risks to the hotel related to the summit or any other non-discriminatory reason to cancel the meeting for the Arab American cultural and educational group, the complaint said.

“Simply stated, amidst an ongoing war in the Middle East, the hotel did not want an Arab group — in this instance, the Foundation — to have its event at the DoubleTree,” the complaint said. “This was the first time in years that the DoubleTree had canceled an event against the wishes of the customer.”

The owner, AWH Orlando Property, denied the allegations and didn't admit liability. Attorneys for the owner didn't respond Friday to an email seeking comment.

Under the terms of the Justice Department agreement, the hotel must issue a statement within a month to the Arab America Foundation making it clear that it welcomes all guests regardless of race, color, religion or national origin. The hotel also must adopt a written anti-discrimination policy and reach out to at least five Arab or Arab American groups to let them know the hotel is open to all members of the public, according to the agreement.

The agreement, which was reached immediately after the Justice Department's complaint was filed, must be approved by a federal judge.

The Arab America Foundation didn't immediately respond Friday to an email seeking comment.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on the social platform X: @MikeSchneiderAP.