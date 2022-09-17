Jump to content

US asks appeals court to lift judge's Mar-a-Lago probe hold

The Justice Department has asked a federal appeals court to lift a judge’s order that temporarily barred it from reviewing a batch of classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month

Saturday 17 September 2022 02:14
Trump FBI
The Justice Department asked a federal appeals court Friday to lift a judge's order that temporarily barred it from reviewing a batch of classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home last month.

The department told the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Atlanta that the judge's hold was impeding the “government’s efforts to protect the nation’s security” and interfering with its investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago. It said the hold needed to be lifted immediately so work could resume.

