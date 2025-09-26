Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
James Comey's son-in-law quits Justice Department after former FBI director's indictment

James Comey’s son-in-law resigned as a federal prosecutor minutes after the former FBI director was indicted

Via AP news wire
Friday 26 September 2025 01:20 BST
Trump FBI Comey
Trump FBI Comey (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

James Comey’s son-in-law resigned as a federal prosecutor minutes after the former FBI director was indicted Thursday.

Troy Edwards quit his job “to uphold my oath to the Constitution and the country,” he wrote in a one-sentence resignation letter addressed to Lindsay Halligan, the newly appointed U.S. Attorney in Virginia’s Eastern District, the office that charged Comey.

Edwards was the the deputy chief of the National Security Section, a prestigious role in a U.S. attorney’s office that covers the Pentagon and CIA headquarters, handling some of the highest-profile espionage cases.

