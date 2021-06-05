Justice Dept. says it'll no longer seize reporters' records
Via AP news wire
Saturday 05 June 2021 15:49
The Justice Department said Saturday that it no longer will secretly obtain reporters' records during leak investigations, a policy shift that abandons a practice decried by media freedom groups.
The reversal follows a pledge last month by President Joe Biden who had said it was “simply, simply wrong” to seize journalists' records and that his Justice Department would halt the practice.