Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are expecting a baby

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child together

Maria Sherman
Thursday 09 May 2024 21:10
People Justin Bieber
People Justin Bieber (2021 Invision)

Cue up his 2010 megahit “Baby.” Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin) are expecting their first child together.

A representative for Hailey Bieber confirmed to The Associated Press that the model is just over six months pregnant.

The couple announced the news on their respective Instagram pages with corresponding posts. Both begin with a short, romantic video clip of the couple kissing. Hailey Bieber is draped in white lace; baby bump prominent in the sheer, form-fitting fabric. It is followed up with a photo shoot of Justin Bieber photographing his wife against a rural backdrop. In each caption, they've tagged one another.

In 2018, the Biebers confirmed their long-rumored marriage on Instagram, when the musician posted a picture of the pair holding hands and captioned it, “My wife is awesome.” Hailey changed her username from “Baldwin” to “Bieber” at the same time. They were engaged in the Bahamas earlier that year, after about a month of dating.

In addition to modeling, Hailey Bieber is the founder of a skincare line, Rhode. Justin Bieber, who rose to fame as a teenager, is a Grammy winner with eight No. 1 songs under his belt, including “Sorry,” “Love Yourself,” “What Do You Mean?” and “Despacito,” featuring Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. His last album, “Justice,” was released in 2021.

___

AP journalist Mallika Sen contributed reporting.

