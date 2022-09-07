Jump to content
UEFA, police probe Juventus fans' alleged racist, Nazi acts

UEFA and French authorities have opened investigations into claims that some Juventus fans made Nazi salutes and monkey noises during the team’s Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 07 September 2022 18:59
France Soccer Champions League
France Soccer Champions League
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

UEFA and French authorities opened investigations Wednesday into claims that some Juventus fans made Nazi salutes and monkey noises during the team’s Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said an investigation was launched into alleged public provocation of racial hatred after police reviewed surveillance video and detained four fans.

UEFA said it opened “a disciplinary investigation regarding allegations of discriminatory behavior by Juventus supporters” at the team’s 2-1 loss in Paris on Tuesday.

Juventus is responsible under UEFA rules for conduct of its fans at stadiums. The Italian club faces punishment including closing part or all of its stadium for a Champions League game and paying a fine.

Details of the allegations were published by three French anti-discrimination groups. The SOS-Racisme group said more arrests could follow in Italy.

The activists called for a strong reaction from UEFA and welcomed an investigation started by the public prosecution office in Paris.

Juventus did not comment publicly on the incidents.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

