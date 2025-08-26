Serie A judge seeks more information in case of racist abuse directed at Juventus' Weston McKennie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Italian league’s judge requested more information on Tuesday before issuing a ruling over racist abuse directed at Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie shortly after a game against Parma.

Juventus posted a statement on social media saying that the United States international, who is Black, was the target of “discriminatory racist remarks by individuals in the away section” while he was warming down with teammates on the field after the Serie A game.

Judge Gerardo Mastandrea said that, after reading a report from the Italian soccer federation prosecutor, he needs the prosecutor’s office to send more details and identify who was responsible.

The judge said Parma should collaborate during the identification process.

Parma risks having its fans banned from away matches, or a partial stadium closure for home games.

McKennie went on as a late substitute during Sunday's match in Turin, which Juventus won 2-0.

Parma released a statement on Monday.

“Parma Calcio, in reference to the events that occurred last night after the match at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, firmly condemns all forms of racism and discrimination, both on and off the pitch,” it said.

Cambiaso banned

Juventus midfielder Andrea Cambiaso was banned for two matches for hitting an opponent in the face during the same game, the Serie A judge ruled.

Cambiaso will miss matches against Genoa and Inter Milan.

Cambiaso earned a needless red card in the final minutes after going up together with Mathias Lovik for a high ball, and then reacting by shoving the Parma player before hitting him in the face.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer