Watch live: Kamala Harris addresses Munich Security Conference
Watch live as Kamala Harris delivers remarks at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.
The US vice president is speaking of the "unprovoked" and "horrendous" war in Ukraine.
Harris declared that the United States has "formally determined" that Russia has committed crimes against humanity.
"Let us renew our commitment to accountability," she urged.
She is one of the heads of government and state who will gather in Germany in the coming days to discuss geopolitical issues.
This year’s conference comes one year on from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
It also comes just days after the US shot down a number of aerial objects over North American airspace.
Rishi Sunak is also expected to speak at the conference on Saturday shortly after Harris.
He is also anticipated to address the war in Ukraine, calling for more resources from the West.
