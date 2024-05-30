Watch live: Vice President Harris addresses US Air Force Academy graduates

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the US Air Force Academy graduation in Colorado on Thursday (30 May).

This is her first address at the ceremony, which launches cadets into the Air Force or Space Force with pomp and the roar of jets.

President Joe Biden spoke last year to graduates, who will become second lieutenants, thanking them for choosing “service over self,” and noting the challenges ahead for the country and the world, from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to America’s rivalry with China.

After greeting graduates with salutes and handshakes, the president took a spill on stage, later saying he’d tripped over a sandbag. He was uninjured.

The commencement in Colorado Springs, Colorado, about an hour’s drive south of Denver, will wrap with graduates pitching their caps into the air as the world-renowned U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, zip past overhead.