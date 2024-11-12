Suspected shooter and 4 others are found dead in 3 Kansas homes, police say
Five men were found shot to death inside three homes in the same area of Wichita, Kansas, and police believe the shootings are connected.
Police Chief Joe Sullivan said one of those found dead Sunday was the suspected shooter, but he declined to elaborate. Police believe all five knew each other, but the nature of their relationships weren’t disclosed. Police said Monday that the men ranged in age from 39 to 68.
Officers were called to a report of a shooting at 5:44 p.m. and found one man dead inside a home. Officers following up on his death went to a home a few blocks away and found three other people dead, police said in a news release.
Officers canvassing that neighborhood looked into the window of a third home and saw a fifth victim, police said.
“We have five victims who are deceased from gunshots,” Sullivan told reporters. “We believe that the investigation will determine that one of those victims was the shooter of all the other victims.”