Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police: 1 dead, 5 hurt in shooting outside Kansas City bar

Authorities say a shooting outside a bar in Kansas City, Missouri, where off-duty police officers were working security has left one person dead and five others hurt

Via AP news wire
Monday 11 July 2022 15:43

Police: 1 dead, 5 hurt in shooting outside Kansas City bar

Show all 2

A shooting outside a bar in Kansas City where off-duty police officers were working security has left one person dead and five others hurt, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 11 p.m. Sunday following a disturbance inside Westport Ale House, TV stations KCTV and KMBC reported from the scene, citing the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Three off-duty Kansas City officers were working security at the bar, the patrol said, and they returned fire during the shooting. There were no reports of officers being injured in the shooting.

“In a situation like this, you can't really predict something that's going to happen, but there were precautions taken by the Ale House,” said highway patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe.

The Associated Press left a message Monday seeking additional information from Lowe and the highway patrol.

Recommended

A Kansas City police spokesperson said in an email that inquiries about the shooting were being handled by the highway patrol.

It wasn't immediately known whether shots from the officers struck anyone, the patrol said. The shooting was under investigation.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in