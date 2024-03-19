Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

A teenager faces a new felony charge over the shooting at the Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration

Juvenile authorities say a 16-year-old boy is facing a new felony charge from the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration that killed one person and wounded nearly two dozen others

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 19 March 2024 22:08
Chiefs Parade Shooting Football
Chiefs Parade Shooting Football
(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A 16-year-old boy is facing a new felony charge over the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration that killed one person and wounded almost two dozen others, local juvenile authorities said Tuesday.

Authorities said the teenager was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon in shooting at a person. He was being held since the Feb. 14 mass shooting on a lesser felony charge of resisting arrest. For an adult offender, the new charge would be punishable by between five and 15 years in prison.

Authorities said that a Jackson County Family Court judge will hold a hearing to determine whether the teenager will be tried as an adult.

A second 16-year-old also continues to be held on a lesser gun charge.

State authorities also have charged two men with second-degree murder and several weapons counts in connection with the shootings. Police said the shooting happened when one group of people confronted another for staring at them.

In addition, three other Missouri men have been charged in the shooting aftermath with federal counts related to the illegal purchase of high-powered rifles and guns with extended magazines.

Unsealed federal court documents said 12 people brandished firearms and at least six people fired weapons at the rally, which drew an estimated 1 million people to downtown Kansas City.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in