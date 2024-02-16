Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press
Friday 16 February 2024 04:39

Feb. 9 - 15, 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their victory against the San Francisco 49ers at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas. Usher and Alicia Keys performed during the game's halftime show. The northern lights, aurora borealis, illuminate the sky above the village of Akaslompolo in Kolari, beyond the Arctic Circle. Palestinians mourn a child killed in an Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip. Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, rides a skeleton sled during an Invictus training camp, in Whistler, British Columbia. Models and designers feature the latest creations at Fashion Week.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

This selection was curated by AP Photo Editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

