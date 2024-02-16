AP Week in Pictures: Global

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Feb. 9 - 15, 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their victory against the San Francisco 49ers at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas. Usher and Alicia Keys performed during the game's halftime show. The northern lights, aurora borealis, illuminate the sky above the village of Akaslompolo in Kolari, beyond the Arctic Circle. Palestinians mourn a child killed in an Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip. Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, rides a skeleton sled during an Invictus training camp, in Whistler, British Columbia. Models and designers feature the latest creations at Fashion Week.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

This selection was curated by AP Photo Editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images