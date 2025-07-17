Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice sentenced to 30 days in jail over Dallas high-speed crash

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has been sentenced to 30 days in jail after authorities said he and another driver traveling at high speeds in sports cars caused a chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway last year

Jamie Stengle
Thursday 17 July 2025 18:26 BST
Rashee Rice Dallas Crash
Rashee Rice Dallas Crash (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was sentenced to 30 days in jail on Thursday after authorities said he and another driver traveling at high speeds in sports cars caused a chain-reaction crash involving multiple vehicles and causing injuries on a Dallas highway last year.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office said Rice pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury.

Rice was driving a Lamborghini Urus SUV at 119 mph (191 kph) when he made “multiple aggressive maneuvers around traffic” and struck other vehicles, prosecutors said. Prosecutors said that after the crash, Rice failed to check on the welfare of those in the other vehicles and fled on foot.

