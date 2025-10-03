Kansas deputy charged with murder kneeled on inmate for 1 minute and 26 seconds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A white Kansas sheriff’s deputy charged with murder in the death of a Black jail inmate shoved his knee into the cuffed man’s back for one minute and 26 seconds after he was wheeled back to his cell from the infirmary, newly released court records show.

Richard Fatherly was charged last month with second-degree murder and an alternative count of involuntary manslaughter in Charles Adair’s July 5 death in the Wyandotte County detention center in Kansas City, Kansas.

Adair had been arrested one day earlier on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear on multiple traffic violations. At the time, his leg needed to be amputated and was so badly infected that he was taken straight to the hospital, a Kansas Bureau of Investigation agent wrote in the affidavit. The court records were released this week following a request from The Associated Press and other news outlets.

Before Adair was cleared to return to the jail, he was diagnosed with a type of bone infection that sometimes develops in people with diabetes. A medical screening also found he was schizophrenic, the affidavit said.

After having his leg rewrapped the following evening, he got into an argument with the deputy who was returning him to his cell. Adair ultimately threw himself out of the wheelchair, the affidavit said.

During interviews, several deputies described Adair as incoherent. One believed the infection from his leg was affecting his brain, the affidavit said.

Adair was handcuffed with his arms in front. Once he was back in his cell, he was placed on his stomach on the bottom bunk, with his legs and knees on the ground. He could be heard yelling “Help!” repeatedly, the affidavit said.

Fatherly then appeared on video, telling him, “You're done” as he placed his left knee on the lower part of Adair's back. Adair responded with “OK” and pushed his arms forward. Just as Adair ceased moving, Fatherley shifted his weight forward, appearing to apply more weight on Adair's lower back, the affidavit said.

The autopsy listed Adair’s manner of death as homicide and his cause of death as complications from “mechanical asphyxia,” a condition in which breathing is obstructed.

Fatherley, who is on paid administrative leave, has received a summons calling for him to appear in court next month, but has not been booked into jail. Fatherley’s attorney, James Spies, said previously that he would pursue an acquittal in this case, saying the deputy “acted reasonably within the scope of his employment."

The sheriff’s office has declined a records request from The Associated Press seeking the body camera video that state investigators reviewed. Civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Harry Daniels, who are representing Adair’s family, were allowed to view the video and demanded at a news conference last week that it be released publicly.

“When you all get to see that video, you’re gonna be as shocked as anybody who saw the George Floyd video,” Crump said. “Charles Adair should not be dead.”