Independent
A multistory building collapse in Pakistan's port city of Karachi kills at least 6 people

Officials say a multistory building has collapsed in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi, killing at least six people and injuring several others

Via AP news wire
Friday 04 July 2025 15:03 BST

A multistory building collapsed Friday in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi, killing at least six people and injuring several others, officials said.

Rescuers were using heavy machinery to search for several survivors believed to be trapped under the debris, said Javed Nabi, a government administrator.

Residents said the building was located on a narrow street, making it difficult for rescue teams to bring in additional heavy equipment. Television footage showed rescuers removing the rubble and evacuating nearby buildings as a precaution.

Building collapses are common in Pakistan, where construction standards are often poorly enforced. Many structures are built with substandard materials, and safety regulations are frequently ignored to cut costs.

In June 2020, an apartment building collapsed in Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province, killing 22 people.

