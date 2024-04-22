Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Suspect arrested in break-in at Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass's home, police say

Police in Los Angeles have arrested a suspect following a break-in at the home of Mayor Karen Bass

Via AP news wire
Monday 22 April 2024 20:54
LA Mayor Home Intruder
LA Mayor Home Intruder (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Police in Los Angeles arrested a suspect following a break-in at the home of Mayor Karen Bass early Sunday, officials said.

The suspect was arrested shortly after smashing a window to get inside of Getty House while it was occupied, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement on social media. The home is the mayor’s official residence, on Irving Boulevard west of downtown.

“Mayor Bass and her family were not injured and are safe," her office said in a statement. “The Mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect.”

Bass told reporters Monday, “I am fine. My family is fine.”

The LAPD identified the suspect in the burglary investigation as 29-year-old Ephraim Matthew Hunter, a city resident. He was being held on $100,000 bail, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department website said.

It's unclear whether he has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf. The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to an email.

Bass served as a Democratic member of Congress from 2011 until her election as the city’s 43rd mayor in 2022. The former state Assembly leader is the first woman and second Black person to hold the post, after former Mayor Tom Bradley, who held the position from 1973 to 1993.

