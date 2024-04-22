Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass safe after suspect breaks into official residence, police say

Police in Los Angeles have arrested a suspect following a break-in at the home of Mayor Karen Bass

Via AP news wire
Monday 22 April 2024 04:14
LA Mayor Home Intruder
LA Mayor Home Intruder (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Police in Los Angeles arrested a suspect following a break-in at the home of Mayor Karen Bass on Sunday morning, officials said.

Bass and her family were not harmed when a suspect gained access to Getty House, the LA mayor's official residence on Irving Boulevard.

“Around 6:40 AM this morning an individual smashed a window to gain entry into the Getty House while occupied,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement on social media, adding that police responded and took a suspect into custody without incident.

“Mayor Bass and her family were not injured and are safe. The Mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect," her office said in a statement.

The LAPD did not immediately release the name or other information about the suspect and said an investigation is ongoing.

