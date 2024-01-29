Jump to content

Kate, princess of Wales, is discharged from London hospital after abdominal surgery

Kate, the princess of Wales, has returned home to Windsor after being hospitalized for abdominal surgery

Via AP news wire
Monday 29 January 2024 12:25

Kate, the princess of Wales, has returned home to Windsor after being hospitalized for abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace said Monday.

The princess of Wales’ office at Kensington Palace said the princess underwent planned abdominal surgery on Jan. 16 for an undisclosed condition. The palace didn’t provide further details but said her condition wasn’t cancerous.

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided,’’ the palace said in a statement. “The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

The 42-year-old princess, formerly Kate Middleton, is the wife of Prince William, the heir to the throne.

Though she is physically active and has generally experienced good health, Kate was hospitalized with severe morning sickness when she was pregnant.

