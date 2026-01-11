Nepalese royalists demand monarchy restoration ahead of March elections

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Supporters of Nepal’s deposed royal family rallied in the capital on Sunday demanding the restoration of the monarchy ahead of March elections.

It was the first rally by supporters of ousted King Gyanendra since a wave of violent demonstrations by disgruntled youth in September installed an interim government that set fresh parliamentary elections in March.

“We love our king. Bring back the king,” the rally participants chanted around the statue of King Prithvi Narayan Shah, who started the Shah dynasty in the 18th century. The last Shah king — Gyanendra — was forced to step down and the monarchy was abolished in 2008, making Nepal a republic.

“The last and only alternative for this country is king and monarchy only” said protester Samrat Thapa. “In the present context and the path country has taken after the Gen Z movement, there needs to be monarchy restored to manage the situation.”

Sunday marks the birth anniversary of Prithvi Narayan and the annual rally in the past has turned violent with clashes between demonstrators and police. Two people were killed during a pro-king rally last March. Sunday's gathering was peaceful as riot police kept a close watch on the event.

Nepal's royal family still enjoys significant support.

The interim government, headed by Nepal’s first female prime minister, Sushila Karki, a retired Supreme Court judge, took over following protests by Gen Z activists complaining of corruption, lack of opportunities, employment and poor governance. They were triggered by the previous government's short-lived ban on social media.

Karki has been criticized for dragging her feet in filing corruption cases.