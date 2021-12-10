New York to implement indoor mask mandate for public places
Facing a winter surge in COVID-19 infections, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says that masks will be required in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement
Facing a winter surge in COVID-19 infections, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that masks will be required in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.
Hochul said the decision to impose a mask mandate was based on state’s weekly seven-day case rate, as well as increasing hospitalizations.
The mask mandate applies to both patrons and staff and will be in effect from Dec. 13 to Jan. 15, after which the state will reevaluate.
“As governor, my two top priorities are to protect the health of New Yorkers and to protect the health of our economy," Hochul, a Democrat, said in a news release. "The temporary measures I am taking today will help accomplish this through the holiday season."
Several states already have mask mandates, including New Mexico Nevada Hawaii
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.