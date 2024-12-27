Brother of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has died at 60
The office of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer says his brother has died
The younger brother of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has died, Downing Street said in a statement Friday. Nick Starmer, who was 60, had cancer and died Thursday.
The prime minister, who is 62, paid tribute to his brother, describing him as a “wonderful man.”
“He met all the challenges life threw at him with courage and good humor," he said. “We will miss him very much.”
Starmer also took the opportunity to thank all those who treated his brother.
“Their skill and compassion is very much appreciated,” he said.
The prime minister was due to go on holiday on Friday, but is now expected to stay at home.
The Starmer brothers grew up in a family of four siblings in Surrey, southeast of London. Nick Starmer had learning difficulties as a result of complications at birth.
In a recent biography by Tom Baldwin, the prime minister spoke candidly about his brother.
“We were a family of six, so it didn’t feel lonely and I shared a room with him, but Nick didn’t have many friends and got called ‘thick’ or ‘stupid’ by other kids,” Starmer said.
“Even now I try to avoid using words like that to describe anyone.”