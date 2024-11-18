Starmer calls for strong UK-China relationship as he meets with Xi in Brazil

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that he wanted a strong and durable relationship with China Monday as he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Brazil.

It was the first time a British leader has met with Xi in recent years as ties between the two countries deteriorated over security and human rights concerns and China’s support for Russia in the war in Ukraine.

Starmer, who became prime minister in July after his Labour Party won a landslide election victory, is seeking to repair relations with Beijing. The last time a U.K. leader met with Xi was in 2018.

“We want our relations to be consistent, durable, respectful, as we have agreed (and) avoid surprises where possible,” Starmer told Xi during a meeting on the fringes of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Downing Street said that Starmer wanted a “pragmatic” approach to working with Beijing on global stability, boosting economic ties and especially climate change and the transition to clean energy.

Starmer also raised more thorny issues including concerns over the detention of Hong Kong pro-democracy publisher and activist Jimmy Lai, a U.K. citizen who has been in custody since December 2020. Lai, 76, could face up to life in prison if he is convicted under a sweeping national security law that Beijing has imposed on the former British colony.

Journalists were ushered out of the room at the start of Monday's bilateral meeting around the time Starmer raised Lai's case, Britain's Press Association agency reported.

Starmer “wanted to engage honestly and frankly on those areas where we have different perspectives, including on Hong Kong, human rights and Russia’s war in Ukraine,” his office said in a statement after the meeting.

Xi told Starmer that the U.K. and China have potential for more cooperation despite their differences and should deepen political trust for mutual benefit, according to China's Xinhua state news agency.

Monday's meeting came after U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy paid a visit to Beijing last month for talks with his counterpart, Wang Yi.