Black sports trailblazer Billy Boston, 90, becomes rugby league's first knight

Billy Boston, who blazed a trail for Black sportspeople in Britain during the 1950s and '60s, became the first rugby league player to receive a knighthood in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The 90-year-old Boston was given his knighthood at an investiture ahead of the official announcement of King Charles' birthday honors this week. It was brought forward amid concerns for Boston's health, Britain's Press Association reported.

Born in the Welsh capital Cardiff, Boston is one of the greatest players in the history of rugby league, the 13-man code that split 130 years ago from the more widely played 15-a-side rugby union.

He played 488 times for Wigan from 1953-68 and finished his career with a British-record haul of 571 tries. He also became the first Black player to represent Britain on the Lions tour Down Under in 1954, scoring 36 tries in 18 appearances in Australia and New Zealand, and featured in a total of 31 international test matches.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described Boston as a “true trailblazer who’s contributed hugely to rugby league.”

“Boston is a legend of the game who overcame prejudice to represent Great Britain and opened the door to a more diverse game," added Starmer, who wrote personally to Boston to congratulate him.

“He’s left a truly enduring legacy and the first knighthood in rugby league could not go to a more deserving player.”

Boston’s honor came after a sustained campaign by local councillors and lawmakers as well as leading figures in rugby league, who have frequently pointed out the relative lack of recognition for the code — played largely in the north of England — compared to rugby union, which has seen 20 knights anointed.

“It is a historic wrong," Starmer said, "that a sport which is the backbone of so many communities has waited so long to receive this honor."

Wigan owner Mike Danson said he was “thrilled” by Boston’s award, describing it as “a richly deserved honor which means this most humble of men rightly receives, at last, fitting recognition for his extraordinary efforts."

Boston, whose father was from west African country Sierra Leone, has been living with dementia.

