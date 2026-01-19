Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer says Trump’s tariff threat is 'completely wrong' and a trade war is in no one’s interest

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer says Donald Trump’s threat to slap tariffs on allies over Greenland is “completely wrong” and a trade war is in no one’s interest.

Starmer said Britain supports the “fundamental right” of Greenland and Denmark to decide the future of the Arctic island.

Starmer, who has worked to force a strong relationship with Trump, said the U.K.-U.S. relationship was vital and “we are determined to keep that relationship strong, constructive and focused on results.” But he said that doesn’t mean pretending differences don’t exist.

He said at a news conference in London that “being pragmatic does not mean being passive and partnership does not mean abandoning principles.”

