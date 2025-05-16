Man charged in fires targeting UK prime minister's properties held in custody

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Ukrainian man charged with setting fire to the personal home of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, along with another property and car linked to him, was held in custody Friday after facing three counts of arson in court.

Roman Lavrynovych, 21, is accused of setting fire to Starmer’s house, a building where the prime minister once lived and a small SUV he had owned. He is charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life.

Prosecutor Sarah Przybylska said Lavrynovych denied setting the fires and, at this point, there is no explanation for the crimes.

No injuries were reported from the three fires that occurred over five days in north London in the past two weeks.

Starmer had moved out of his personal home after being elected in July and lives with his family at the prime minister’s official Downing Street residence.

With the help of an interpreter, Lavrynovych confirmed his name, address and date of birth in Westminster Magistrates’ Court, but didn’t speak otherwise.

He was ordered to appear at the Central Criminal Court on June 6 for a plea hearing.

A Toyota RAV4 that Starmer once owned was set fire on May 8 — just down the street from Starmer’s home. On Sunday, an apartment building where Starmer once lived was set fire. On Monday the doorway of Starmer’s home was charred after being set ablaze.

Counterterrorism detectives led the investigation because as it involves the prime minister. The charges were authorized by the Crown Prosecution Service’s Counter Terrorism Division, which is responsible for prosecuting offenses relating to state threats, among other crimes.

Earlier this week, Starmer condemned the fires as “an attack on all of us, on democracy and the values that we stand for.”

The fires were condemned by leaders across the House of Commons, including by the Conservative Party’s Kemi Badenoch, who described them as “completely unacceptable.”