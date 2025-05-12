UK police investigate overnight fire at Prime Minister Starmer's house
British police are investigating an overnight fire that damaged door of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s house in north London
British police on Monday were investigating an overnight fire that damaged door of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s house in north London.
Starmer has rented out the house since he was elected in July, living with his family in the prime minister’s official Downing Street residence.
London Fire Brigade said firefighters were called just after 1 a.m. and the blaze was out within half an hour.
The Metropolitan Police force said that officers who responded to the scene found damage, but that nobody was hurt. “The fire is being investigated and cordons remain in place while enquiries continue,” the police force said.