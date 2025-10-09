British and Indian prime ministers promote trade deal during visit by Starmer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his British counterpart Keir Starmer on Thursday in talks meant to deepen cooperation on trade, defense and technology while promoting a trade deal between the countries.

The talks in India's financial capital of Mumbai marked Starmer’s first official trip to India since taking office earlier this year. The two-day visit that began Wednesday comes as the Indian government increases efforts to attract global investment for the nation's rapidly expanding economy.

The prime ministers said Thursday’s meeting focused on pushing forward a trade agreement signed during Modi's visit to London in July and boosting cooperation in digital infrastructure, technology, defense, critical minerals and education.

The countries are natural partners and strengthening the partnership “is an example of stability in an uncertain world,” Modi said.

“India-U.K. partnership is becoming crucial foundation for global stability and economic progress,” Modi said, announcing the countries have reached an agreement on military training cooperation, while nine U.K. universities plan to open India campuses.

Starmer is visiting India with a 125-member delegation that includes business, university and culture sector leaders. He said the trip was about “doubling down on the potential of the trade deal" that will drive growth and jobs in both countries.

“We are creating a new modern partnership focusing on future,” Starmer said.

The trade agreement, which both nations said they aim to implement within the next year, will slash tariffs on products including Scotch whisky, English gin shipped to India and Indian food and spices sent to the U.K. The British government said in a statement that the deal would raise bilateral trade by a further $34 billion and increase exports to India by nearly 60%.

Modi and Starmer also shared views on Indo-Pacific stability and discussed the war in Ukraine and developments in Gaza. Starmer hailed the first stage of a peace plan between Israel and Hamas, saying it brings “profound relief,” especially for hostages, families and civilians who have suffered over the past two years.