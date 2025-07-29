Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer says UK will recognize Palestinian state unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire

Prime Minister Keir Starmer says the U.K. will recognize a Palestinian state in September – unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza and takes steps to long-term peace

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 29 July 2025 17:03 BST
Britain Politics

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Tuesday the U.K. will recognize a Palestinian state in September – unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza and takes steps toward long-term peace.

Starmer called ministers together for a rare summertime Cabinet meeting to discuss the situation in Gaza.

He told them that Britain will recognize a state of Palestine before the United Nations General Assembly, “unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, reaches a ceasefire, makes clear there will be no annexation in the West Bank, and commits to a long-term peace process that delivers a two state solution."

Britain has long supported the idea of an independent Palestinian state existing alongside Israel, but has said recognition should come as part of a negotiated two-state solution to the conflict.

Pressure to formally recognize Palestinian statehood has mounted since French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his country will become the first major Western power to recognize a Palestinian state in September.

