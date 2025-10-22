Watch live: Keir Starmer faces PMQs grilling on child grooming gang inquiry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch face off in Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (22 October).

The government’s inquiry into the grooming gangs scandal is likely to be on the cards after four abuse survivors resigned from their roles in the victims and survivors liaison panel panel this week.

Two survivors, Fiona Goddard and Ellie Reynolds, resigned on Monday (20 October), with two unnamed women following them on Tuesday (21 October).

The women have accused ministers of sidelining their voices and hoping to widen the inquiry in order to deflect focus away from Labour-led councils.

"This sense of control and stage-management has left many of us questioning whether our voices truly matter, or whether we are being used to legitimise decisions that have already been made," said one of the women who wished to remain anonymous.

Speaking after the resignations, Shabana Mahmood insisted the scope of the inquiry will not change and “will never be watered down on my watch”.

Sir Keir is also expected to face a grilling over calls to strip Prince Andrew of his dukedom, which would require an act of Parliament.

It comes after Andrew gave up his Duke of York Title last week, ahead of the publication of accuser Virginia Giuffre’s memoir.

Sir Keir and Badenoch’s latest head-to-head also comes just hours after new Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures showed that inflation in the UK has held at 3.8% for the third month in a row.

Angela Rayner is also due to make a personal statement to the Commons following her resignation as deputy PM in September. She stepped back from the role following her admission that she failed to pay the correct stamp duty on her Hove £800,000 flat.