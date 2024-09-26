Watch live: Starmer addresses world leaders at UN General Assembly

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer addresses world leaders at the 79th UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday (26 September).

The Prime Minister is due to give his speech at around 10.30pm after a day of meetings with world leaders, including Lebanese Prime Minsiter Najib Mikat, Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al Sabah, and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

The gathering of world leaders at the UN comes as the Middle East teeters on the brink of all-out war and conflict rages in Ukraine.

Sir Keir will use his speech to say the UK is returning to “responsible global leadership” because it is in British interests to address problems around the world.