Member of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show won't face charges for flag protest
New Orleans Police say they won't file charges against the cast member who displayed the Palestinian flag with the word “GAZA" in protest during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The cast member who displayed the Palestinian flag with the word “GAZA” in protest during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show will not face charges, New Orleans police said Monday.
The banner combined the black stripes of the flags honored by the Sudanese and Palestinian peoples and also had the word SUDAN on it. The cast member, one of dozens of dancers clad in identical black sweats, held it high while standing on the roof of the car that was a centerpiece of the hip-hop artist's performance, and then jumped off the stage and ran across the field before being tackled by several men in suits.
The cast member had hidden the flag and “no one involved with the production was aware of the individual’s intent," the NFL said Sunday, adding that the person has earned a lifetime ban from league stadiums and events.
Roc Nation, the entertainment company which produced the halftime show, said in a statement provided by the NFL that the flag display was not planned.