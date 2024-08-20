Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Suspect in shooting outside a Kentucky courthouse has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound

Police say a man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend and her mother outside a Kentucky courthouse has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 20 August 2024 20:17
Courthouse Shooting Kentucky
Courthouse Shooting Kentucky (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend and her mother outside a Kentucky courthouse has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after leading police on a highway pursuit that ended in a church parking lot, authorities said Tuesday.

The suspect, Christopher Elder, 46, died Monday evening at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, where he was airlifted earlier in the day.

Elder was accused of opening fire Monday morning in a parking lot outside the Hardin County Justice Center in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. Killed were Erica Riley, 37, and her mother, 71-year-old Janet Riley. A third victim, a man who has not been identified but is related to both women, is hospitalized in stable condition, police said. They had shown up for a court hearing regarding a protective order against Elder.

Elder’s vehicle was located on a highway by authorities in western Kentucky and the suspect at times pointed a rifle at officers during the pursuit, Hopkinsville police said on social media. Elder fled into a church parking lot in the Fruit Hill community in Christian County, Kentucky, where he pointed the weapon at himself and officers, police said. During the standoff, police negotiators spoke with Elder for about 90 minutes before the suspect shot himself in the head, police said.

Elizabethtown is about 45 miles (72.4 kilometers) south of Louisville, and the Fruit Hill community is about 108 miles (173.8 kilometers) southwest of Elizabethtown.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in