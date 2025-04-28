Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP PHOTOS: A new generation of Maasai warriors is born in Kenya

Brian Inganga
Monday 28 April 2025 06:55 BST

Boys become warriors in an ancient initiation ceremony in Kenya’s Maasai community. This rite of passage is known as “Enkipaata.” It has been declared an Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO but has had to adapt to modern times.

The training was traditionally a year and involved. But now it’s been condensed to a month time to coincide with school holidays. The latest cohort is made up of 900 teenage boys. This new generation of Maasai leaders faces unique challenges.

Kenya’s 1.2 million Maasai people are profoundly affected both by climate change and the shrinking of the grazing land available to them both because of urbanization and agricultural expansion.

____

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in