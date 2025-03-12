Kenya based content moderators mourn Nigerian colleague who 'was desperate to go home'

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Technology workers in Kenya held a vigil Tuesday for a colleague who died in unclear circumstances after she was unable to travel to her home in Nigeria for two years.

Ladi Anzaki Olubunmi, a content moderator for Tik Tok employed by the subcontractor Teleperformance Kenya, died last week and her decomposing body was discovered in her house after three days.

It was unclear what caused her death, but colleagues say she had complained of fatigue and was “desperate to go back home.”

Teleperformance Kenya did not reply to requests for comment from The Associated Press. In a statement from the company to a journalist seen by the AP the Teleperformance said that claims Olubunmi was denied leave were “baseless and untrue.”

Content moderators working for subcontracted firms based in Kenya have in the past described working conditions that include lower than average pay, lack of mental health support, long working hours and intimidation.

More than 100 former Facebook content moderators have sued the social media company over poor pay, horrible working conditions and unfair termination of employment by Facebook’s subcontracted Kenya-based firm, Samasource.

Dozens of content moderators and data labelers working for various global tech giants met during Tuesday’s vigil and said poor working conditions may have contributed to their colleague’s death.

“There is more than 100 Nigerians working under Teleperformance company who haven’t had work permits for the last two years and so they have not been able to travel home despite having an annual return ticket benefit,” said Kauna Malgwi, a friend of the deceased.

Olubunmi’s family was informed of her death a day after her body was discovered by a neighbor.

Teleperformance emailed Olubunmi’s brother notifying him of her death and gave him contacts of Kenyan investigating officers who he could call for information, autopsy and burial arrangements.

“The family cannot afford to take her body home, so they are considering asking her church in Nairobi to bury her,” Malgwi said.