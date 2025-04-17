Funeral held in Kenya for TikTok content moderator following death in unclear circumstances

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The funeral was held on Thursday for a Kenya-based Nigerian content moderator who died in unclear circumstances last month.

Ladi Anzaki Olubunmi’s decomposed remains were found on March 7 at her apartment on the outskirts of the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, three days after she failed to show up at work.

Among the mourners was her elder brother, who travelled to Nairobi for the emotional ceremony. He was overcome by grief as friends and colleagues eulogized Olubunmi as “selfless.”

Olubunmi, 43, who was employed as a TikTok content moderator subcontracted by a global outsourcing firm, Teleperformance, had complained of fatigue before her death, the cause of which has not been revealed.

She had been living in Kenya since 2022 and only managed to travel back home once, despite having an annual return ticket benefit in her employment contract.

Colleagues said she was “desperate to go home” but was denied leave. Teleperformance Kenya said in a statement in March that she wasn’t denied leave to travel home. In a tribute, a company spokesperson described Olubunmi as “a selfless, compassionate and deeply caring individual.”

Content moderators working for subcontracted firms based in Kenya have in the past described working conditions that they say include lower than average pay, lack of mental health support, long working hours and intimidation.

More than 100 former Facebook content moderators have sued the social media company over what they say is poor pay and working conditions and unfair termination of employment.

Tauheed Tayo Yakubu, a colleague of Olubunmi, described her as a champion for better working conditions, detailing how in November 2023 she staged a walkout for Nigerian colleagues demanding for valid work permits.

“She requested that every Nigerian leave the job immediately and then we all marched,” he said.