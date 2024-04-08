Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kevin Costner's Western epic 'Horizon, An American Saga' will premiere at Cannes

Kevin Costner’s multi-episode epic “Horizon, An American Saga” will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month, festival organizers announced Monday

Jake Coyle
Monday 08 April 2024 18:26
Kevin Costner's multi-episode epic “Horizon, An American Saga” will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month, festival organizers announced Monday.

The first chapter of “Horizon" will debut at the French film festival on May 19, giving the world its first glimpse of Costner's ambitious Western epic. The first two parts of “Horizon” are set to open in quick succession this summer, with Warner Bros. releasing chapter one in theaters June 28 and the second installment on Aug. 16.

“It’s been 20 years since I’ve had the pleasure of being on the Croisette," Costner said in a statement. “I’ve been waiting for the right time to return and I’m proud to say that this time has come.”

“The French have always supported films and believed deeply in filmmaking,” added Costner. “Just as I believe deeply in my film.”

“Horizon,” which will screen out of competition at Cannes, is directed by Costner and stars him, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington and Jena Malone.

The 77th Cannes Film Festival runs May 14-25. George Miller's “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," also from Warner Bros., was recently announced as another high-profile premiere at Cannes. The full lineup will be announced Thursday.

