Kevin Costner narrates series on Yellowstone for Fox Nation
“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner has agreed to narrate a four-part series on the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park for the Fox Nation streaming service.
“Yellowstone: One-Fifty” is expected to debut on Fox Nation this fall.
The four hours will focus on the park's history and wildlife, each episode rolling out during a debut week. Costner's company, Territory Films, is making the series with Warm Springs Productions.
The actor stars in Paramount's Western series “Yellowstone,” currently the biggest hit on cable television.
